Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.