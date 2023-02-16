Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,040 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $21.89 on Monday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

