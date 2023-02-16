Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.99) to GBX 1,040 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Pennon Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $21.89 on Monday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.