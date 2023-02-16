PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.51. 4,970,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,582. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

