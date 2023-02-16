Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $478.90

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.90 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 482.50 ($5.86). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 477.50 ($5.80), with a volume of 473,419 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,545.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,190.12.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,202.55). In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($315.95). Also, insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,202.55). Insiders acquired 677 shares of company stock valued at $323,607 in the last quarter.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

