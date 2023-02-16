Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 26,140 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.69% of Enphase Energy worth $259,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $277.73.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

