Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $278,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $85.12. 658,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,071. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.