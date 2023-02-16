Pictet Asset Management SA Has $660.77 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 209,190 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.46% of Salesforce worth $660,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.63. 1,116,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,422. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 604.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

