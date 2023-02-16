Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 822,503 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,503 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 4.40% of West Fraser Timber worth $265,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.3 %

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

