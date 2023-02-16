Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.50 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 5.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $688.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.17.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

