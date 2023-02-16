Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $185.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.31.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

