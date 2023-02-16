Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $83.26 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.26 million and approximately $196,892.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00185874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

