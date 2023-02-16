Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

