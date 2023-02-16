PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $377.26 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $377.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00417245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00027398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,211 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

