Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POWRU remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.