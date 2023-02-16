Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 91,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 127,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

