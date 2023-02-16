ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Up 5.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.08. 210,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 365,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $696.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.84 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

