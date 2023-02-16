Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

PGR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 719,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.59.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 80.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.