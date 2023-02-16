ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Down 2.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.46) to €11.00 ($11.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.76) to €8.90 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

