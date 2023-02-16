Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 4.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.30. Approximately 1,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.

Prosus Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.