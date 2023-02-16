Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.