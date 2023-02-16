Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
PRLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.
Proto Labs Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
