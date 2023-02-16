Prudential PLC Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $33,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,652,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.98. 660,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.