Prudential PLC Sells 13,691 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

