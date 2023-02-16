Prudential PLC Takes $9.03 Million Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000. Prudential PLC owned 5.99% of VanEck Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $769,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

RTH stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $189.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from VanEck Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.52.

