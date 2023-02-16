Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 208 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 153,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

