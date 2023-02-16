Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 5,300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $117.59. 519,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

