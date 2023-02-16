Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 19,721,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266,033. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

