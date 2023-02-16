Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.