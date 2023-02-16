Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 46,570 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,001,731. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

