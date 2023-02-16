Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $780,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.85. 854,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

