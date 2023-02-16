Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $296.01 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00011824 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $296.01 million and approximately $94.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.07 or 0.06894701 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00027392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,538,831 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.