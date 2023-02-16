Radix Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $248.36 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $248.36 million and approximately $774,358.40 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,544,354 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.