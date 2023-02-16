Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.30. 251,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

