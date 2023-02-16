ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,897.25

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $34,897.25 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00413225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017293 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.