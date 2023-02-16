Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.46

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.46 ($34.90) and traded as high as €41.72 ($44.86). Renault shares last traded at €41.54 ($44.66), with a volume of 1,118,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Renault Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.53.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

