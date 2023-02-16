Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 16th (BRZE, CHD, CL, CLX, COTY, EL, KDP, KMB, KO, MNST)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 16th:

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Braze Inc alerts:

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.