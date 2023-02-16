Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 16th (BRZE, CHD, CL, CLX, COTY, EL, KDP, KMB, KO, MNST)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 16th:

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

