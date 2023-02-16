Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 16th (BP.B, HCSG, IAG, NOA, QSR, REL, ROKU, SHEL, TECK.B, TRI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 16th:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$85.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$92.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $70.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$53.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$175.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

