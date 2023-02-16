Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 16th (BP.B, HCSG, IAG, NOA, QSR, REL, ROKU, SHEL, TECK.B, TRI)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 16th:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$85.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$92.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $70.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$53.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$175.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

