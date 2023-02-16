Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 793,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

