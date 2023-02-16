Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 4.8%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.87. 261,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 537,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after buying an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.