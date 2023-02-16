RFG Advisory LLC Buys 236 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

