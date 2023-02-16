RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $526.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.67 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 23.0 %

NYSE RNG traded down $11.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 12,351,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,702. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $163.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.