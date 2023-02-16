Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00.

ResMed Stock Down 0.5 %

ResMed stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The stock had a trading volume of 469,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,532. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

