Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $63,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,771. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

