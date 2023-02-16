Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 1,018,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,498. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

