Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
