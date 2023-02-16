Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Critical Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 18.40 $135.04 million $1.42 24.23 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

62.8% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

MP Materials beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

