Rocket Pool Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $876.82 million and $15.06 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $45.87 or 0.00185821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

