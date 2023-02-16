Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.86% of Roper Technologies worth $328,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.92. 173,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

