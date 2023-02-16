Roth Mkm Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

