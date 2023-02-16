Round Dollar Price Reaches $5.15 on Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $7.29 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00021588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

