Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
